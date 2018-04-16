Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal needs knee surgery, ruled out for short term

BERLIN: Bayer Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal will undergo minor knee surgery after picking up an injury during training and will be out for a short period of time, coach Jupp Heynckes said on Monday.

The 30-year-old Chile international is now sidelined for Tuesday`s German Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen and is also unlikely to make their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid next week.

Bayern are chasing a treble of titles having already secured the Bundesliga crown.

"He slipped and turned his knee," Heynckes said of Vidal`s injury in training on Sunday.

"I talked with the doctor. He did a scan. Arturo will need to undergo a minor arthroscopic surgery. He is already on his way to Augsburg. He is now ruled out for the short-term for sure."