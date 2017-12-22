Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman pens contract extension

Berlin: Bayern Munich and Frenchman Kingsley Coman agreed on a contract extension ahead of schedule, the "Bavarians" announced via the club`s official homepage.

The France international extended his running contract on Thursday, stipulated until 2020, for another three years to stay with the German record champions until June 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am very happy and satisfied that I will play for this club for a long time. I feel very comfortable at Bayern and in Munich," Coman said.

The 21-year-old winger joined Bayern from Italian outfit Juventus in the summer 2015 to establish himself as a key player after providing eight goals in 57 competitive appearances since his arrival.

"Kingsley Coman developed incredibly this year. As a result, he was appointed to France`s national team. We are happy to have tied Kingsley Coman to the club in the long term," Bayern`s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga standings with an eleven-point gap to runners-up Schalke.

