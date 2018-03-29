Bengaluru FC hand one-year extension to Dimas Delgado

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have handed a one-year contract extension to playmaker Dimas Delgado, which will see him with the Blues till the end of 2018-19 season, the club announced. "My family and I have enjoyed our time here so far and we want it to carry on. I want to stay on, fight hard and win the ISL and every other trophy we are competing for," he said here.

The Santa Coloma de Gramanet-born midfielder said his experience at the club has been amazing so far and his in ISL and AFC Cup was memorable. Delgado, 6th player to have signed an extension with Bengaluru, has been one of the standout performers by bagging three assists and scoring a goal against FC Goa before the home fans.

Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Erik Paartalu and Boithang Haokip, have already signed extensions with the club. He has also made a total of 1,120 passes in 17 ISL games with an outstanding passing accuracy of 77 per cent.

Having joined from Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the Blues' 2017 AFC Cup knockout rounds, 35-year-old Spaniard went on to become a fan favourite, after making his debut in the 3-0 home win over North Korean side 4.25 SC back in August 2017.