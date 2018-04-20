Bengaluru FC thrash East Bengal 4-1 to lift Super Cup

Bengaluru FC made light work of I-League and Kolkatan giants East Bengal 4-1 to win the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Sunil Chhetri scored twice for Bengaluru, while Rahul Bheke and Miku contributed one each in the Indian Super League team's win.

However, it was East Bengal that drew first blood in the 29th minute through A. Kromah. Bengaluru came back through the Bheke goal in the 40th minute, and after that they never looked back.

East Bengal defender Samad Mallick received a red card in stoppage time of the first half and that had largely to do with the Kolkatans' tame surrender.

Chhetri and Miku, who had scored a hat-trick in the semifinal against another Kolkatan giants Mohun Bagan, rose to the occassion as Bengaluru comfortably came out on top. It was a thumping win by all means.

Chhetri's first goal of the game came through a penalty in the 69th minute. Two minutes later, Miku got in on the scoring act. And then in the last minute of regulation time, Chhetri got another to seal the deal for Bengaluru.