Bengaluru to host Indian Super League final

Mumbai: The Indian Super League (ISL) football final has been shifted from Kolkata to Bengaluru, the organisers announced on Thursday.

"Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced shift of venue for Hero Indian Super League 2017/18 final from Kolkata to Bengaluru," a media release said.

"The grand finale will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 8 pm onwards", the release added.

Four teams - debutants Bengaluru FC, who topped the league stage, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City -- are contesting the two-legged semi-finals.

The first leg of the first semi-final between BFC and Pune had ended in a goalless draw at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Wednesday.

FC Goa are playing against Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of the second semi-final on Saturday at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.