Betis shock La Liga champions Real Madrid 1-0

Sanabria had an effort disallowed for offside in the final minute of normal time, but rose highest to head in a 94th minute winner to secure a memorable backs-to-the-wall victory.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 08:40
Madrid: Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday as an inspired performance from their former goalkeeper Antonio Adan and a stoppage-time winner from Antonio Sanabria stunned the Liga champions.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid without a win in their three home La Liga games this season and in seventh place in the table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Eibar 6-1 on Tuesday.

In an eventful first half, both sides exchanged efforts with Sanabria and Real`s Cristiano Ronaldo seeing efforts cleared off the line in the early stages. 

Both teams` goalkeepers pulled off smart saves as the honours remained even heading into the break, but Madrid cranked up the pressure after the restart, laying siege to Adan’s goal.

Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale both hit the woodwork and Real Madrid`s youth team product Adan pulled off a number of stunning saves in to frustrate the home crowd. 

