Bhaichung Bhutia offers training stint to Kashmiri youth Majid Khan

New Delhi: Former Indian Captain Bhaichung Bhutia has written to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Federation offering a training stint to Kashmiri youth Majid Khan, a footballer who recently returned home after quitting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I felt he requires a platform to play the `Beautiful game,` again," Bhutia, the only Indian player to have played over 100 international matches, said on Saturday in a statement released by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"I have already touched base with the J&K Football Association offering him to train with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi. I want him to train under my coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him," Bhutia added.

Majid`s mother Ashiya Begum had made emotional pleas on social media asking her son to come back home after she heard that Majid had joined terrorist ranks, a plea which forced Majid return back home.

"I also read that he has been a promising footballer since his childhood and has even won quite many trophies," the 40-year-old Padmashree awardee explained.

"Once you start kicking the ball again, you never know, your lives may just kick-off again. We want Majid to come back to normal life at the earliest."