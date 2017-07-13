close
Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal

"Premier Futsal League has emerged as a category- defining offering in the Indian sporting landscape," Bhutia said in a statement 

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 16:20
Mumbai: Star football player and former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia will join the Premier Futsal as the Talent Director heading its Indian amateur talent hunt program.

"Premier Futsal League has emerged as a category- defining offering in the Indian sporting landscape...It is a great honour for me to be a part of such a tournament," Bhutia said in a statement here.

Dinesh Raj, managing director, Premier Futsal League said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to have a personality of Bhaichung's stature to be a part of Premier Futsal." 

