Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chhetri turns 33

He surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina's Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of Chhetri.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 21:05
Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chhetri turns 33
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India football team captain Sunil Chhetri turned 33 on Thursday and his teammates and fans poured in their wishes on social media.

Chhetri has been instrumental in the growth of football in the country as well as India’s growth in FIFA World ranking.

He is loved by his teammates and his fans alike. 

Below are a series of birthday tweets from all those who love him:

The forward is arguably the best footballer India has ever seen. Chhetri has scored 54 goals from 94 International appearances. 

He became the fourth highest active International player after his goal against Kyrgyzstan. He surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina's Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of Chhetri.

India FootballSunil Chhetriindia football news

