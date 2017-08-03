Birthday wishes pour in as India football captain Sunil Chhetri turns 33

New Delhi: India football team captain Sunil Chhetri turned 33 on Thursday and his teammates and fans poured in their wishes on social media.

Chhetri has been instrumental in the growth of football in the country as well as India’s growth in FIFA World ranking.

He is loved by his teammates and his fans alike.

Below are a series of birthday tweets from all those who love him:

Happy Birthday to the National Team Captain, the 4th highest goalscorer in active International Football at the moment.#BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/X5c047la1H — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 3, 2017

More like 33 going on 23.. Have a good one @chetrisunil11 - keep inspiring! — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) August 3, 2017

Blissful birthday wishes to the talismanic Striker & @IndianFootball Team captain @chetrisunil11. I wish you for a long & happy life. pic.twitter.com/falYXz29Ut — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 3, 2017

Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11

Continue to inspire all of us while scoring goals and picking up the trophies on the way#OneSunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/LLoeERJPV1 — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) August 3, 2017

Captain. Leader. Legend. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11 and thank you for who you are. We love you and always. #SC11 #WestBlockBlues pic.twitter.com/GM0tg2S6Yu — Varsha Rajsekhar (@VarshaArtWBB) August 3, 2017

#HappyBirthday to a man who never gives up and never backs down. Bhai, thank you for everything you have been to Indian Football! #Leader pic.twitter.com/q9EWV07xaW — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 3, 2017

The forward is arguably the best footballer India has ever seen. Chhetri has scored 54 goals from 94 International appearances.

He became the fourth highest active International player after his goal against Kyrgyzstan. He surpassed England football great Wayne Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Argentina's Lionel Messi and American Clint Dempsey stand ahead of Chhetri.