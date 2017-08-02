Bollywood actress Esha Gupta might have let slip Arsenal FC's next big signing

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who was present in London to unveil the new blue away jersey for English club Arsenal last weekend, might have revealed Arsene Wenger's next big signing.

During a live Instagram chat last Thursday, Esha Gupta was asked if she was aware of the club's transfers news, the actress, who claims herself to be a big Gunners fan hesitantly replied that the bosses are surely aiming to get some good players on the board.

"I’m not sure if I should say the name,” she said. "But we are signing another player and I’m sure the boss is gonna do well this time."

In order to get some more information about the above said "another player", fans started typing possible names, one of which was AS Monaco FC winger Thomas Lemar. And soon came a reply from the Bollywood star.

“Talks are on with Thomas Lemar and I hope he comes on board too. We need good players like him,” she said.

Lemar has indeed been high on Wenger's priority list in the transfer window this summer with the English club reportedly ready to shelf out £45 million.

The new away kit.. A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Earlier during an interview with Times of India, the former Miss India International said, "“I’ve been an Arsenal fan for as long as I can remember. Like every Indian I’m crazy about cricket but football has also intrigued me and I like its history and geography. Modelling the team jersey was an opportunity too good to miss."

“This time, I happened to be in London and when they asked, I told them that I’d love to launch ‘the new awaken’,” she said, adding that despite her interest in the game, she likes to take someone knowledgeable along for matches for company.”