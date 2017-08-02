close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta might have let slip Arsenal FC's next big signing

During a live Instagram chat last Thursday, Esha Gupta was asked if she was aware of the club's transfers news, the actress, who claims herself to be a big Gunners fan hesitantly replied that the bosses are surely aiming to get some good players on the board.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:10
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta might have let slip Arsenal FC&#039;s next big signing
Screen Grab (Instagram - @egupta)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who was present in London to unveil the new blue away jersey for English club Arsenal last weekend, might have revealed Arsene Wenger's next big signing.

During a live Instagram chat last Thursday, Esha Gupta was asked if she was aware of the club's transfers news, the actress, who claims herself to be a big Gunners fan hesitantly replied that the bosses are surely aiming to get some good players on the board.

"I’m not sure if I should say the name,” she said. "But we are signing another player and I’m sure the boss is gonna do well this time."

In order to get some more information about the above said "another player", fans started typing possible names, one of which was AS Monaco FC winger Thomas Lemar. And soon came a reply from the Bollywood star.

“Talks are on with Thomas Lemar and I hope he comes on board too. We need good players like him,” she said.

Lemar has indeed been high on Wenger's priority list in the transfer window this summer with the English club reportedly ready to shelf out £45 million.

 

The new away kit.. 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Earlier during an interview with Times of India, the former Miss India International said, "“I’ve been an Arsenal fan for as long as I can remember. Like every Indian I’m crazy about cricket but football has also intrigued me and I like its history and geography. Modelling the team jersey was an opportunity too good to miss."

“This time, I happened to be in London and when they asked, I told them that I’d love to launch ‘the new awaken’,” she said, adding that despite her interest in the game, she likes to take someone knowledgeable along for matches for company.”

TAGS

Esha GuptaEsha Gupta ArsenalArsenalArsene WengerThomas Lemartransfer newsFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Pakistan women&#039;s team coach slams skipper Sana Mir for team&#039;s early exit from ICC World Cup in England
cricket

Pakistan women's team coach slams skipper Sana Mir for...

India eye hosting English Premier League teams during off-season
Football

India eye hosting English Premier League teams during off-s...

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli faces opening conundrum as India look to seal series against Sri Lanka – Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli faces opening conundrum as...

Shobhaa De faces wrath of Twitter after praying for Mithali Raj and Co to not get &#039;ruined&#039; like their male counterparts
cricket

Shobhaa De faces wrath of Twitter after praying for Mithali...

Arjuna Ranatunga hits out at Sri Lankan administrators, says they run cricket in a disgusting manner
cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga hits out at Sri Lankan administrators, say...

Neymar tells Barcelona teammates &#039;he is leaving&#039;, amid rumoured PSG deal: Report
Football

Neymar tells Barcelona teammates 'he is leaving',...

US Open 2017: Prize money at the last Major of the year gets an increase
Tennis

US Open 2017: Prize money at the last Major of the year get...

Colombo Test: Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul&#039;s return, either Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund to make way
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Colombo Test: Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul's return,...

Cheteshwar Pujara&#039;s 50th Test: A look back at his 5 match defining knocks
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara's 50th Test: A look back at his 5 ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video