UEFA champions League

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus predicts few scoring chances against Atletico Madrid

The German captain added that his squad had so far been effective when taking chances and hoped that this would hold true in Wednesday`s home game. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@woodyinho

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus predicted on Tuesday that his football club would have a few scoring chances against Atletico Madrid in their upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The German captain added that his squad had so far been effective when taking chances and hoped that this would hold true in Wednesday`s home game, reports Efe.

"I think patience will be the key. Atletico is a team that defends extremely well, we won`t have many chances to score and we`ll have to take advantage of them," Reus said at a press conference alongside his coach Lucien Favre.

Reus also said that the game against Atletico will serve as a kind of barometer to determine the team`s level, as Borrusia Dortmund are currently the unbeaten leaders of the Bundesliga and have won their first two matches in this edition of the Champions League.

Dortmund also lead Champions League Group A ahead of Atletico Madrid in second, although the two teams are level at six points each.

