Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Likely XIs, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich take on each other in a Bundesliga show-down on Saturday.

The likely return of Robert Lewandowski for the leaders Bayern against second-placed Dortmund is the biggest talking point ahead of the match.

The Polish star missed the Champions League clash against Celtic with a back problem but is expected to be fit to face his former club.

Today's fixture is an opportunity to extend their lead in the title race and heap more misery on a Dortmund side currently in crisis.

Here's everything you need to know about the high-profile match:

Date: 10:46 PM

Time: 10:46 PM IST

Venue: Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion), Dortmund

TV Listings: India - Star Sports Select 2/HD; Pakistan - Star Sports Select HD2; Germany - Sky Go Deutschland, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD; UK - BT Sport 2, BT Sport Live

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Probable XIs:

Dortmund (4-3-2): Roman Burki; Marc Bartra, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Omer Toprak, Marcel Schmelzer (c); Gonzalo Castro, Julian Weigl, Mario Gotze; Andriy Yarmolenko, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Maximilian Philipp

Injured: Erik Durm (hip), Lukasz Piszczek (knee), Marco Reus (knee), Sebastian Rode (pelvis)

Suspended: Dan-Axel Zagadou

Coach: Peter Bosz

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich; Rafinha, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Javi Martinez, Sebastian Rudy; Arjen Robben (c), Thiago Alcantara, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Injured players: Manuel Neuer (foot), Juan Bernat (ankle), Joshua Kimmich (stomach bug), Thomas Muller (match fitness) Franck Ribery (knee)

Coach: Jupp Heynckes