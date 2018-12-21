Botafogo sign former Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri

Botafogo have announced the signing of former Brazil international goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri for the 2019 season.

Cavalieri joins the two-time Brazilian Serie A champions as a free agent, having been without a club since parting ways with Crystal Palace in June, reports Xinhua news agrency.

"Welcome to Botafogo, Diego Cavalieri. Here we are known for having great goalkeepers," the Rio de Janeiro side said in a social media post.

Botafogo will be the sixth club of Cavalieri`s 17-year professional career.

The 36-year-old, who has been capped three times for Brazil, has also represented Palmeiras, Liverpool, Cesena, Fluminense and Crystal Palace.

Botafogo finished the 2018 Brazilian top flight season in ninth place, 29 points behind champions Palmeiras.