हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diego Cavalieri

Botafogo sign former Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri

Botafogo will be the sixth club of Diego Cavalieri`s 17-year professional career.

Botafogo sign former Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri

Botafogo have announced the signing of former Brazil international goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri for the 2019 season.

Cavalieri joins the two-time Brazilian Serie A champions as a free agent, having been without a club since parting ways with Crystal Palace in June, reports Xinhua news agrency.

"Welcome to Botafogo, Diego Cavalieri. Here we are known for having great goalkeepers," the Rio de Janeiro side said in a social media post.

Botafogo will be the sixth club of Cavalieri`s 17-year professional career.

The 36-year-old, who has been capped three times for Brazil, has also represented Palmeiras, Liverpool, Cesena, Fluminense and Crystal Palace.

Botafogo finished the 2018 Brazilian top flight season in ninth place, 29 points behind champions Palmeiras. 

Tags:
Diego CavalieriCrystal PalaceRio de JaneiroLiverpoolfootball

Must Watch