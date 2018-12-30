Brazil defender Rodrigo Caio signs five-year deal with Flamengo

Brazil international centre-back Rodrigo Caio has joined Flamengo on a five-year contract after parting ways with Sao Paulo, the Rio de Janeiro club said.

The 25-year-old will begin training with his new teammates next month and is Flamengo`s first signing for the 2019 season, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Welcome Rodrigo, you are now a part of the Flamengo family," the club said in a social media post on Saturday.

Caio, who had been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, represented Sao Paulo 277 times after making his professional debut as a 17-year-old in 2011.

He has been capped four times for Brazil`s national side and was a member of the team that won the country`s first football Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games.