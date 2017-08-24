close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for unpaid child support

The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler 61,000 reais (around $20,000), according to documents lodged with the Itaperuna family court in Rio de Janeiro state, reports Xinhua. 

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 13:25
Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for unpaid child support
Courtesy: Twitter (@Oficial_RC3)

Rio de Janeiro: A Rio de Janeiro judge has sentenced former Real Madrid and Brazil international full-back Roberto Carlos to jail for failing to pay child support.

The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler 61,000 reais (around $20,000), according to documents lodged with the Itaperuna family court in Rio de Janeiro state, reports Xinhua. 

Carlos, a father of nine, has two children with Thurler.

Judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal by the 44-year-old to pay the sum in instalments.

The retired World Cup winner`s lawyer, Fernando Pittner, said the matter would be resolved without Carlos going to jail.

Carlos, who was capped 125 times for Brazil`s national team, currently lives in Spain and works as an ambassador for Real Madrid.

TAGS

Robert CarlosBrazil FootballReal MadridRobert Carlos jailedFootball News

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transition
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transitio...

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field first
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Koh...

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4
BadmintonOther Sports

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4

WATCH: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims he trained Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh
cricket

WATCH: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims he trained Virat...

Ninety foreign players, including retired greats included in draft for South Africa&#039;s Global T20 League
cricket

Ninety foreign players, including retired greats included i...

WATCH: Chris Gayle slams 8 sixes en route to 47-ball 93 against Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Chris Gayle slams 8 sixes en route to 47-ball 93 aga...

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Pots and Seedings, Time in IST
Football

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Pot...

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Team news, Likely Playing XI, Stats in focus
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Team news, Likely Playing XI,...

Long streak of matches will help MS Dhoni find momentum: Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Long streak of matches will help MS Dhoni find momentum: Vi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video