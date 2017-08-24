Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for unpaid child support

Rio de Janeiro: A Rio de Janeiro judge has sentenced former Real Madrid and Brazil international full-back Roberto Carlos to jail for failing to pay child support.

The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler 61,000 reais (around $20,000), according to documents lodged with the Itaperuna family court in Rio de Janeiro state, reports Xinhua.

Carlos, a father of nine, has two children with Thurler.

Judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal by the 44-year-old to pay the sum in instalments.

The retired World Cup winner`s lawyer, Fernando Pittner, said the matter would be resolved without Carlos going to jail.

Carlos, who was capped 125 times for Brazil`s national team, currently lives in Spain and works as an ambassador for Real Madrid.