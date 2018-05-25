Brazil great Ronaldinho denies reports he will marry two women at once

Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho on Thursday dismissed reports that he was planning to marry two women at the same time.

"It's the biggest lie," he told SporTV on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the 38-year-old was planning to marry two beauties at once in August at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

A rare form of three-person civil union was to take place as polygamy was banned in Brazil.

Ronaldinho's girlfriends -- Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza -- have been staying with him since December.

The former Barcelona star started dating Priscilla around 2013 before meeting Beatriz in 2016.

Some media organizations also reported that Ronaldinho's sister had turned down the wedding invitation as a show of protest. Priscilla's family too was reported to be unhappy, although for a different reason altogether.

"They are upset because they discovered that every present he gives to Priscilla, he also gives to the other girl," a friend told Extra.

However, as it turns out, there is no such union taking place.

Really, much ado about nothing!

Ronaldinho played 97 games for Brazil from 1999-2013 as a midfielder with 33 goals to his name and was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

(With inputs from ANI)