Brazil recall Souza, Diego for November football friendlies

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil football coach Tite has recalled forward Diego Souza and midfielder Diego for international friendlies against Japan and England next month.

As expected, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho were among those named in the 25-man squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We want to give players a chance to show their potential," Tite told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. "I can't let an opportunity like this pass without observing different players."

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego missed Brazil's last World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile earlier this month because of a hamstring injury.

Sport Recife's Souza has not represented the national team since scoring twice in a friendly against Australia in June.

Brazil will play Japan on November 10 in the French city of Lille before facing England in London four days later.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris St Germain), Danilo (Manchester City), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sandro (Juventus), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (both PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Jemerson (Monaco)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Giuliano (Zenit St Petersburg), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Diego (Flamengo)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Firmino (Liverpool), Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Souza (Sport Recife), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)