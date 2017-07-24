Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Gerard Pique

Madrid: Amid growing speculation over FC Barcelona`s Brazilian striker Neymar`s possible move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the Spanish football club`s defender Gerard Pique on Monday posted a photo of himself and Neymar on Twitter with the message "he`s staying".

Neymar only signed a contract extension until 2021 with Barca in October last year, but the summer has seen constant rumours, which neither the Brazilian nor his entourage has denied, that he would be open to a big money move to France, which would make him both the best paid and most expensive player in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

Neymar has held talks with Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu, with many believing he is using the uncertainty in order to push for yet another new contract with Barcelona.

Pique`s message is far from official, but the central defender has at times seemed to be almost an unofficial spokesperson for the club and following his impressive display in Barca`s first pre-season friendly against Juventus, Neymar again showed how important he is to the club.