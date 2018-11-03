हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bundesliga: Frankfurt go 3rd with 3-0 win over Stuttgart

Boasting what may be the best attacking trio in the Bundesliga right now in Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, the visitors were in command from the start of the contest at Stuttgart`s Mercedes Benz Arena on Friday night.

Image Credits: Twitter/@eintracht_eng

Frankfurt made the most of their match against last-place VfB Stuttgart, winning 3-0 to move into the third spot in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt climb to 17 points from 10 matches, the same as Borussia Mönchengladbach with a game in hand, but Eintracht have a better goal difference, reports Efe news.

Boasting what may be the best attacking trio in the Bundesliga right now in Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, the visitors were in command from the start of the contest at Stuttgart`s Mercedes Benz Arena on Friday night.

Haller opened the scoring in the 11th minute, burying the rebound after Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler made the initial stop against Jovic. The second goal came in the 32nd minute, when Rebic scored with an assist from Jovic.

Frankfurt continued to press and midfielder Nicolai Müller got a goal in the 89th minute to make the final score 3-0. The outfit will be looking to register similar performances in the upcoming fixtures in order to reduce the points gap with second-placed Bayern Munich and table toppers Borussia Dortmund.     

