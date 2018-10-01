हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hannover

Bundesliga: Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic helps side beat Hannover 4-1

The spectators had to wait until the 38th minute before Frankfurt eventually broke the deadlock. 

Bundesliga: Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic helps side beat Hannover 4-1
Image Credits: Reuters

Ante Rebic`s goal and assist helped Eintracht Frankfurt beat winless Hannover 4-1 in the 6th game week of the Bundesliga.

Both sides on Sunday staged a slow start into the encounter, Xinhua reported. The spectators had to wait until the 38th minute before Frankfurt eventually broke the deadlock as Sebastian Haller flicked on a long ball which met Evan Ndicka, who scored his first ever goal in the Bundesliga.

Hannover wobbled and Frankfurt capitalised on their momentum after Sebastian Haller shrugged off two defenders to set up Ante Rebic, who doubled the lead before the break. After the restart, the "Eagles" started where they left off and sealed the deal ahead of time in the 59th minute when Ante Rebic`s assist allowed Jonathan de Guzman to tap home the 3-0 lead.

Frankfurt remained on the front foot but still, Hannover managed to score their consolation out of the blue as Florent Muslija reduced the arrears in the 86th minute. However, the hosts had the final word and restored their three-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game when Luka Jovic finished off Guzman`s pass into the goal for the 4-1 final score.

"I am incredibly happy, also for the fans. It is good to seal the first win on home soil. It is a deserved victory. I think the crucial point in the game was our 3-0 lead after the restart. We are happy to have secured these three points," Frankfurt`s head coach Adi Huetter said.

Tags:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs HannoverEintracht FrankfurtAnte RebicHannover

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close