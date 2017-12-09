Bundesliga: Lacklustre Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt to stretch lead

Berlin: Bayern Munich struggled to a scrappy 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday but it was still enough to stretch their lead to eight points and make sure they will stay top when the winter break starts this month.

The German champions, who showed none of the spark that saw them beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, needed an Arturo Vidal header in the 20th minute to edge past the hard-working hosts, who have the league`s second-best defence.

Victory moved Bayern eight points clear of RB Leipzig, in second on 27 points after their 2-2 draw against Mainz 05. There are two matchdays left until the winter break.

Borussia Dortmund`s disastrous season continued with a 2-1 home loss to strugglers Werder Bremen that is expected to speed up the departure of coach Peter Bosz.

Dortmund, without a league win since late September, walked off amid loud jeers and whistles from their fans as they dropped to seventh place on 22 points.