Bundesliga: Wolfsburg edge past Augsburg 3-2, move into 5th place

VFL Wolfsburg pulled off a late 3-2 away win over Augsburg in a German Bundesliga football match at WWK Arena on Sunday.

The visiting Wolves had a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks to goals by French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui in the 33rd minute and Brazilian teammate William four minutes into stoppage time off an assist from Swiss forward Admir Mehmedi, reports Efe news.

Augsburg German midfielder Rani Khedira pulled one back four minutes into the second half before substitute Venezuelan forward Sergio Cordova equalised the scoring.

In a last gasp effort, German midfielder Yannick Gerhardt netted Wolfsburg`s 3-2 winner only one minute before stoppage time, nailing the goal on an assist from Swiss substitute Renato Steffen.

With its eighth win of the season, Wolfsburg moved into fifth place in the standings, with 28 points, while Augsburg stayed in 15th place, with 15 points.