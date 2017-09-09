close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stopover at Eden Gardens

Colombian great Carlos Valderrama scored a goal and then spoke about cricket with Sourav Ganguly in the middle of a three-day visit to the football-crazy city, which will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup final next month.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 00:10
Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stopover at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Colombian great Carlos Valderrama scored a goal and then spoke about cricket with Sourav Ganguly in the middle of a three-day visit to the football-crazy city, which will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup final next month.

Valderrama, who is a FIFA Legend for the U-17 World Cup, took Ganguly by surprise with his unscheduled stopover at the Eden Gardens on Friday while returning from the adjoining Mohun Bagan.

Busy with a promotional shoot at the Eden, the city's cricket icon was perhaps unaware of the Colombian legend's visit as Valderrama, accompanied by his wife Elvira, had to wait briefly for 'Dada' to finish the shoot.

The duo exchanged pleasantries and spoke about cricket as Valderrama, sporting a Mohun Bagan jersey, looked excited while giving a thumbs-up to the crowd.

"He has heard a few things about cricket so we took him to Eden Gardens to meet Ganguly. It was just a perfect meeting of the two legends of different sports. Yes, they spoke about cricket," an official involved with the trip said.

In the afternoon, the 56-year-old showed that he has lost none of his silken skills when he mesmerised the crowd at Mohun Bagan tent with a spotkick, which was beyond goalkeeper Shilton Paul's reach.

"It was great meeting with the Colombian great. We have seen his exploits in the 1990 World Cup," a Mohun Bagan player said after sharing a photo frame along with Valderrama.

He also juggled the ball with his left and right foot and was presented Mohun Bagan's coveted jersey number 10 which will be donned by Sony Norde this season.

The Colombian arrived here yesterday after participating in a legends exhibition football match in Mumbai to mark the 30 days' countdown to the U-17 World Cup.

He will attend a football workshop at a school tomorrow before concluding his trip.

TAGS

Carlos ValderramaSourav GangulyFIFA U-17 World CupEden GardensMohun Bagansports news

From Zee News

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final
Tennis

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years
cricket

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 World Cup successful, says Head of Tournaments Jaime Yarza
Football

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 Wor...

Cristiano Ronaldo &#039;delighted&#039; to be staying at Real Madrid, says club president Florentino Perez
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo 'delighted' to be staying at Re...

cricket

North eastern states set to play Ranji Trophy next year

FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli
Football

FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspu...

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, grants Rs 5 crore
Other Sports

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, gr...

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers after 41-41 tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers...

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driver&#039;s seat in Duleep Trophy
cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driv...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video