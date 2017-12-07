Champions League: Bernard curls in a stunner against Manchester City - Watch

Brazilian winger Bernard Anício Caldeira Duarte, better known as Bernard, turned on the heat on Wednesday's Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City.

He was regarded as Brazil's 'next big thing', before Neymar, but then he never reached those heights.

On the 26th minute, Bernard received the ball on the left hand side of City's penalty box. It was a situation, where he could have produced a wonderful assist, with seven City players five Shakhtar players. But instead, he pulled off a mouth-watering curl, where he curled in the ball to the top right corner of Ederson's goal, and gave Shakhtar the lead.

⚽️ Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City | Bernard (GOAL) 26' pic.twitter.com/uFcMknSHbt — CY Enterprise (@CY_Enterprise) December 6, 2017

The game ended 2-1, in Shakhtar's favor.