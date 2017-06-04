Champions League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo's record galore continues with end of season

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another feather to his illustrious hat when he dragged in a Dani Carvajal cross, from just outside the box in the 20th minute to give Real Madrid the lead in the elusive Champions League Cup final against Juventus, at Cardiff. The goal made Ronaldo the first person to score in three Champions League finals.

His first of the cup final goal came during his days at Old Trafford when then young Ronaldo opened Manchester United's scoring account at Moscow against Premier League rivals Chelsea. His second came against when he found the net in a late penalty in Madrid Derby Cup Final, in 2014, at Lisbon.

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score in 3 #UCLfinal(s). pic.twitter.com/RyuDEBgbGx — #UCLfinal(@ChampionsLeague) June 4, 2017

The goal took him past many footballing greats of present and the past. Naming a few – fellow teammate Sergio Ramos, opponent for the night Mario Mandžukić, fellow Madristas Raul Gonzalez and not to forget, arch-rival Lionel Messi.

However, in terms of European Cup finals, lengendary Alfredo Di Stefano and fellow Madristas Ferenc Puskás stand out of the lot, having scored in seven finals.

The 32-year-old found the net for the second time, in the 64th minute, to notch up his 600th career goal. His tally now reads as – 406 goals for Real Madrid in 394 games; 118 goals for Manchester United in 292 games; five goals for Sporting Lisbon in 31 matches; and for his country, 71 goals in 138 games. All summing up to 600 goals in 855 games.

Not only so, the second goal edged him past Lionel Messi, as the highest goal-scorer for the fifth consecutive time in a Champions League campaign.

2017 -

2016 - 16

2015* -10

2014 - 17

2013 - 12@Cristiano Ronaldo is #UCL top scorer for the 5th straight year! #UCLfinal *joint pic.twitter.com/vXllsYlmpI — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 3, 2017

With the blow of the final whistle, the Portuguese international was named the Man-of-the-Match and received the award from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speculations are now that, whether he has surpassed Lionel Messi to inch closer to his fifth the Ballon d'Or. Well, Ronaldo is not concerned about it right now. He is surely is living the moment. "It was a spectacular end to the season with La Liga and the Champions League," Ronaldo told Mediaset Premium. "We've got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask?"