close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Champions League final: Over 400 Juventus fans injured in stampede at Turin

The incident occurred in the second half of the match, where Juventus sank 1-4 to the eventual winners Real Madrid. There was a sudden uproar among the crowd, that saw people flung against the retaining walls. Fans started running out of the area, screaming in fear and all of it created an absolute mayhem.

Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 12:55
Champions League final: Over 400 Juventus fans injured in stampede at Turin
Reuters/ Giorgio Perottino

New Delhi: Around 400 Juventus soccer fans were injured in a major stampede in one of Turin's main squares, where they thousands had gathered to witness the elusive Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, it only turned out to be a false alarm, as per reports.

The incident occurred in the second half of the match, where Juventus sank 1-4 to the eventual winners Real Madrid. There was a sudden uproar among the crowd, that saw people flung against the retaining walls. Fans started running out of the area, screaming in fear and all of it created an absolute mayhem.

The cause of the panic – a banister of a stairway to an underground parking lot had collapsed, as per reports on Efe news. Some of them present there concluded it as loud explosions owing to a bomb blast probably.

Here's a video uploaded on YouTube, featuring how the stampede took place:-

Security forces and firefighters rushed in, to the site to bring back the situation back to normal. Shoes and bags littered in that area as people kept desperately for friends and relatives.

Many left after the incident, while few stayed back to witness Real Madrid lift the trophy to script history at Cardiff.

(with agency inputs)

TAGS

Champions LeagueChampions League finalReal MadridJuventusStampedeFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Champions League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s record galore continues with end of season
Football

Champions League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo's record gal...

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Glenn Maxwell
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia should target Bangladesh bo...

WI vs Afg: West Indies rout Afghanistan in rain-curtailed 2nd T20 to clinch series
cricket

WI vs Afg: West Indies rout Afghanistan in rain-curtailed 2...

MS Dhoni and I do not agree on everything but most things: Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

MS Dhoni and I do not agree on everything but most things:...

WATCH: How fast does Imran Tahir run in his &#039;trademark&#039; wicket celebration?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: How fast does Imran Tahir run in his 'trademark...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga suspended for two games
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video