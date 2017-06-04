Champions League final: Over 400 Juventus fans injured in stampede at Turin

New Delhi: Around 400 Juventus soccer fans were injured in a major stampede in one of Turin's main squares, where they thousands had gathered to witness the elusive Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, it only turned out to be a false alarm, as per reports.

The incident occurred in the second half of the match, where Juventus sank 1-4 to the eventual winners Real Madrid. There was a sudden uproar among the crowd, that saw people flung against the retaining walls. Fans started running out of the area, screaming in fear and all of it created an absolute mayhem.

The cause of the panic – a banister of a stairway to an underground parking lot had collapsed, as per reports on Efe news. Some of them present there concluded it as loud explosions owing to a bomb blast probably.

Here's a video uploaded on YouTube, featuring how the stampede took place:-

Security forces and firefighters rushed in, to the site to bring back the situation back to normal. Shoes and bags littered in that area as people kept desperately for friends and relatives.

Many left after the incident, while few stayed back to witness Real Madrid lift the trophy to script history at Cardiff.

(with agency inputs)