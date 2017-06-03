UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid vs Juventus — Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian heavyweights Juventus are both looking to add Europe's ultimate glory in club football to their domestic titles as they get ready to clash in the 62nd UEFA Champions League final tonight.

Real defeated their local rivals Atletico, while Juventus got the better of newly-crowned French Ligue 1 champions Monaco in their respective semi-finals.

Zinedine Zidane's Real are looking to become the first team to retain Champions League trophy in modern era while Juventus hope to lift their first European Cup in 21 years.

The venue

The 2017 Champions League final will be played at the Millennium Stadium – now known as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons – in Cardiff, the capital and largest city of Wales. The Millennium Stadium seats 74,500 fans and was opened in 1999 at a cost of £121 million for that year's Rugby World Cup. It is now the home of the Welsh national football and rugby union teams.

When

The Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid begins at 12:15 AM IST (Sunday morning).

Where to watch

The Champions League final will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network. It will be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website as well.

Key statistics

It is the first time the biggest match in European club football has been hosted in Wales but the third occasion on which it has taken place in Great Britain over the past seven years, with Wembley awarded the fixtures in both 2010-11 and 2012-13.

If the La Liga side beat Juventus, it would be their third title in four years.​

Zidane’s team is seeking to complete a continental Double, after they won the Spanish league ahead of Barcelona.​

Massimiliano Allegri’s men want to complete the Treble. They have already won the Italian league and Coppa Italia.

A record 170,000 fans are expected in Cardiff for the match.

Likely XIs:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema.​

Juventus: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alves, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Khedira, Mandzukic, Dybala, Higuain.