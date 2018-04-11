Champions League: Liverpool beat Man City to reach semi-finals

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Champions League

Liverpool survived a first-half bombardment, and benefited from a controversial offside decision, as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday to win the tie 5-1.

File Image

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool survived a first-half bombardment, and benefited from a controversial offside decision, as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday to win the tie 5-1.

Gabriel Jesus gave City a second-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, raising hopes of a stunning comeback after they lost 3-0 in last week`s first leg.

But City`s Leroy Sane had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside just before the break, and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted after the break for Liverpool.

