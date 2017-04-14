close
Champions League: Unrepentant Barcelona boss Luis Enrique plots another Euro revival

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 20:23
Champions League: Unrepentant Barcelona boss Luis Enrique plots another Euro revival

Barcelona: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique insisted he made no tactical errors in his side`s 3-0 defeat to Juventus and talked up Barca`s chances of another stunning Champions League revival on Friday.

The Spanish champions suffered back-to-back defeats at Malaga and Juventus in the past week to severely damage their hopes of winning La Liga or the Champions League.

However, having overcome a 4-0 first-leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, Enrique is convinced Barca still have a shot at another miraculous comeback when the sides meet for their quarter-final return leg on Wednesday.

"If I wasn`t able to get across to my players how I wanted them to play, I am responsible, but in the tactical planning for Turin I didn`t make any mistakes," said Enrique, who will step down as coach at the end of the season.

"I don`t doubt the team will have chances to turn the tie around, in fact it is easier than against PSG."

Barca will be without the suspended Neymar for Real Sociedad`s visit on Saturday as he begins a three-game ban for sarcastically applauding the officials after receiving the first red card of his Barca career at Malaga last weekend.

However, the Catalans have no room for error as they trail Real Madrid by three points at the top of La Liga, having played a game more than their title rivals.

Madrid also host Barca in El Clasico next weekend.

"Everything depends on getting back on the road to victory against Real Sociedad and then we will see what happens in the Champions League," he added.

"We need the points as a morale boost to continue fighting for La Liga."

And Enrique called on the fans at the Camp Nou not to pick out those they feel were responsible for Barca`s collapse in Turin in midweek.

"If they need to boo players, my advice would be to wait until the end of the season," he said.

"In this situation I only see the need to rebel and fight against all the adversity."

