Chelsea defender to miss FA Cup final due to three-match suspension

New Delhi: Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday`s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was charged for his challenge on Southampton striker Shane Long during Chelsea`s 3-2 Premier League win at St Mary`s Stadium last weekend. "Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday`s hearing," the FA said in a statement.

Spaniard Alonso, who was named in the PFA`s Team of the Year earlier this week, will miss Chelsea`s league trip to Burnley later on Thursday, the FA Cup semi-final, and a league match against Swansea City later this month.