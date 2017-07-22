Chelsea officially signs Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata on five-year contract

London: Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been officially signed by Chelsea on a five-year contract.The Spain striker is the Premier League champions` third major signing of the summer, following the arrival of Antonio Rüdiger from Roma and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

Post the arrival of Antonio Rüdiger from Roma and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, the 24-year-old Spaniard, who reportedly cost around 58 million pounds, is the Premier League champions` third major signing of the summer, reports the Guardian.

"I am so happy to be here. It`s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible," he said.