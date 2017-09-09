close
Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City

Spain striker Morata headed the visitors into a 41st-minute lead and former Leicester midfielder Kante doubled their advantage with a long-range effort before Jamie Vardy pulled one back with a penalty.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 21:36
Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City
Twitter/ Chelsea

Delhi: English champions Chelsea ground out their third successive Premier League win after goals from Alvaro Morata and N`Golo Kante helped them to a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City on Saturday.

Spain striker Morata headed the visitors into a 41st-minute lead and former Leicester midfielder Kante doubled their advantage with a long-range effort before Jamie Vardy pulled one back with a penalty.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was at fault for Chelsea`s second, allowing Kante`s tame shot from 30 metres to sneak in under his body to the dismay of home fans at the King Power stadium. 

Vardy reduced the deficit with the spot kick on the hour after he was tripped by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois but Leicester rarely looked like snatching a draw as the visitors held out in the closing stages. 

chelseaLeicester CityEPL

