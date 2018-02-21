Chelsea scorer Willian wants Blues to press harder at Camp Nou to beat Barcelona in return leg

LONDON: Chelsea goalscorer Willian said they must go on the attack against Barcelona at the Nou Camp next month to have any chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Brazilian`s fine goal was not enough for victory in a compelling last 16, first-leg at Stamford Bridge as Lionel Messi pounced after a defensive mistake by Chelsea to earn Barca a 1-1 draw which has left the fascinating tie evenly poised.

"It is still open and we have showed that we can compete and we will need another excellent performance at the Nou Camp to go through," said livewire Willian, who was twice denied by the woodwork in the first half.

"You have to have a lot of personality to play against this team which has 70 percent of the ball. We have to go there to attack and score because 90 minutes defending at the Nou Camp is an eternity, it is a suicide mission. "We have to play our game."

Chelsea have knocked Barcelona out twice in the knockout stages -- most recently in the semi-final in 2012 when they won 1-0 at home before drawing 2-2 in Spain. A similar result in the return leg would put them through and Eden Hazard said they must be positive. "At least we won`t be able to think defensively about the second leg because if we think defensively over there we would be in a lot of danger," Hazard said.

"We will go there trying to win because we have to score and we will try to pull off the perfect game as we did today except for the small mistake that we made," added the Belgian. "It`s not over. We can still dream. Qualification is still possible."

But for Andreas Christensen`s rash pass across his area in the 75th minute, ruthlessly punished by Messi, Chelsea would have taken a slender lead into the second leg. Manager Antonio Conte defended the 21-year-old Dane though.

"Christensen`s performance was a great performance. An incredible performance," Conte told reporters. "He`s only 21. It`s great that he`s able to play this game with this maturity, this personality. I repeat: Christensen for me, he was one of the best players tonight.

"It`s very difficult to tell one or another player, but I think Christensen played a top game." Barca striker Luis Suarez, kept quiet for most of the night, said that moment could prove crucial. "The goal will give us a huge advantage in the second leg and allow us to have more space in the Nou Camp," he said.

"Our virtue is that we are stronger at home. That`s why it was so important to score today. Now they are obliged to go looking for a goal at the Nou Camp and we`ll have more space."