Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 21:54
Courtesy: Twitter

London: Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Monaco over the past three seasons, scoring five goals, and becomes Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's third senior signing of the close season.

Chelsea did not disclose what they had paid for the midfielder, but British media reported that the fee is likely to be in the region of 40 million pounds ($52 million).

"I am very happy to be here and to join this great team," Bakayoko told the club's website. (www.chelseafc.com)

"I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood. I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great team mates."

