Chelsea striker Diego Costa told to find new club by coach Antonio Conte

London: Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed that he has been told by head coach Antoine Conte to find a new football club in the summer as he does not fit into the London outfit`s plans anymore.

The relationship between Costa and Conte has not been too cordial, the evidence of which was seen last October during a match against Leicester City. Costa reacted aggressively, demanding to be subbed when Conte blasted instructions at him, and the pair clashed in the dressing room afterwards.

Costa scored 20 goals for Chelsea as they won the English Premier League (EPL). During the campaign, he was linked with a lucrative offer from a Chinese club.

"I`m a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that`s it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season," Costa was quoted as saying by The Telegraph on Wednesday.

"My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. It`s a shame. I`ve already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide."

The relationship between the striker and Conte has been strained from the start as Conte was not too impressed by the Spaniard`s attempts to leave the club in order to return to Atletico Madrid.

Asked if a transfer to the Spanish club was still a possibility, the 28-year-old said: "I do not know, it`s complicated. But people know that I love Atletico a lot and that I love to live in Madrid," he said.

"It would be nice to go back, but it`s difficult to be four or five months without playing. It`s a World Cup year and there are many things to think about. I need to play, just that."