close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata suffers hamstring injury, could be out for six weeks

Morata, who has scored seven goals in his first 10 appearances for Chelsea, is also almost certainly set to miss this month's doubleheader against Italian Serie A side Roma in the Champions League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 09:47
Chelsea&#039;s Alvaro Morata suffers hamstring injury, could be out for six weeks
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City on Saturday.

Record signing Morata was forced off after 35 minutes of Blues' 1-0 home defeat to City.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid during the summer for GBP 70million, was withdrawn from Spain's World Cup Qualifiers against Albania on Friday and Israel on Monday because of the problem.

Spain's football federation later confirmed that an MRI scan had revealed the striker had sustained a grade II myofascial injury in the hamstring.

Initial fears suggest the prolific frontman could be out for the whole of October, being able to return to competitive first-team action in mid-November.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi is now the only recognised attacker at the west London club.

Defending champions Chelsea face four crucial Premier League fixtures, away at Crystal Palace before hosting Watford and Manchester United, on November 5, with a league trip to Bournemouth in between following the international break

Morata, who has scored seven goals in his first 10 appearances for Chelsea, is also almost certainly set to miss this month's doubleheader against Italian Serie A side Roma in the Champions League.

TAGS

chelseaAlvaro MorataAlvaro Morata injuryFootball NewsEPLPremier LeagueAntonio ConteMichy BatshuayiReal MadridSpain World Cup qualifiersStamford BridgeManchester City

From Zee News

Spain replace injured Alvaro Morata, Andres Iniesta, Dani Carvajal for World Cup Qualifiers against Albania
Football

Spain replace injured Alvaro Morata, Andres Iniesta, Dani C...

Morne Morkel faces six weeks out with abdominal tear
cricket

Morne Morkel faces six weeks out with abdominal tear

If I do well, it is news, if I don&#039;t do well that is even bigger news: Ashish Nehra
cricket

If I do well, it is news, if I don't do well that is e...

BCCI plans to have Future Tours Programme for women: Ratnakar Shetty
cricket

BCCI plans to have Future Tours Programme for women: Ratnak...

Anirban Lahiri earns respect with his show; US retain Presidents Cup
Other Sports

Anirban Lahiri earns respect with his show; US retain Presi...

Heartbroken Rafael Nadal &#039;wants to cry&#039; over Catalan vote
Tennis

Heartbroken Rafael Nadal 'wants to cry' over Cata...

Virus-hit Garbine Muguruza retires in China Open first round
Tennis

Virus-hit Garbine Muguruza retires in China Open first roun...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We are ready to surprise everyone, says defender Sanjeev Stalin
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We are ready to surprise everyone, say...

Good luck boys, make us proud: Virat Kohli tells Indian Colts ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Good luck boys, make us proud: Virat Kohli tells Indian Col...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video