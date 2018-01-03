हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chelsea's Eden Hazard wins Belgian player of the year award

Hazard succeeded Dries Mertens, earning 10,280 votes in an internet poll organised by his country`s national federation, to become Belgian national team`s top man.

IANS| Updated: Jan 03, 2018, 17:13 PM IST
Comments |
Chelsea&#039;s Eden Hazard wins Belgian player of the year award
Courtesy: Reuters

London: For his sterling performances this season and the last one, Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been named the Belgian football federation KBVB`s "Devil of the Year", seeing off competition from Manchester City`s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

Hazard succeeded Dries Mertens, earning 10,280 votes in an internet poll organised by his country`s national federation, to become Belgian national team`s top man.

That put him well ahead of De Bruyne, who polled 4,710 votes, with Lukaku third on 3,223.

Hazard`s Chelsea teammates Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois were also in contention for the award along with United`s Marouane Fellaini, Napoli`s Dries Mertens, Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen and West Bromwich Albion`s Nacer Chadli.

Tags:
Eden HazardchelseaBelgiumsports newsFootball News
Next
Story

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente returns to haunt Swansea City, Manchester City back in groove

Trending