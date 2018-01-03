Chelsea's Eden Hazard wins Belgian player of the year award

London: For his sterling performances this season and the last one, Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been named the Belgian football federation KBVB`s "Devil of the Year", seeing off competition from Manchester City`s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

Hazard succeeded Dries Mertens, earning 10,280 votes in an internet poll organised by his country`s national federation, to become Belgian national team`s top man.

That put him well ahead of De Bruyne, who polled 4,710 votes, with Lukaku third on 3,223.

Hazard`s Chelsea teammates Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois were also in contention for the award along with United`s Marouane Fellaini, Napoli`s Dries Mertens, Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen and West Bromwich Albion`s Nacer Chadli.