close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chelsea's Kenedy sent home from China tour after offensive social media posts

Chelsea issued an apology on Sunday after posts on Kenedy's Instagram account had "hurt the feelings of the people of China" when he published two videos with offensive captions in Portuguese.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 23:17
Chelsea&#039;s Kenedy sent home from China tour after offensive social media posts
Courtesy: Reuters

Singapore: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday that the club had sent wingback Kenedy home from the club`s tour of Asia after the Brazilian posted offensive messages on social media when the English champions were in China.

Chelsea issued an apology on Sunday after posts on Kenedy's Instagram account had "hurt the feelings of the people of China" when he published two videos with offensive captions in Portuguese.

One of the posts was a picture of a security guard asleep which was tagged with: "Wake up China. You idiot." Another carried an expletive in Portuguese.

Fans in China accused Kenedy of xenophobia and racism, leading to an apology from the player after Chelsea's 3-0 win over London rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Beijing on Saturday and he quickly deleted the posts.

Conte said the player was sorry when the Italian addressed the media in Singapore on Monday before confirming on Tuesday that the 21-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at fellow Premier league club Watford, was heading back to Britain.

"It is a pity because the player was sorry about the situation, which was also a difficult one for the club," Conte told reporters after his side's 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium.

"So we made the decision (to send him home) and the player understood his mistake, he's sorry for what happened and now we must go on."

Chelsea conclude their tour with a friendly against Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday.

TAGS

KenedychelseaAntonio ConteChelsea KenedyFootball News

From Zee News

Sania Mirza hails young guns, but says women&#039;s tennis needs big jump in India
Tennis

Sania Mirza hails young guns, but says women's tennis...

England vs Sout Africa: Proteas release underperforming JP Duminy from squad for rest of series
cricket

England vs Sout Africa: Proteas release underperforming JP...

Diego Maradona backs use of video technology to prevent another &#039;Hand of God&#039;
Football

Diego Maradona backs use of video technology to prevent ano...

Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s son Arjun has pretty big shoes to fill, says Glenn McGrath
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has pretty big shoes to f...

No Hockey India League in 2018; HI blames &#039;conflict in dates&#039; for temporary discontinuation
Other Sports

No Hockey India League in 2018; HI blames 'conflict in...

International Champions Cup: Thomas Muller brace secures 3-2 win for Bayern Munich over Chelsea
Football

International Champions Cup: Thomas Muller brace secures 3-...

Other Sports

Khashaba Jadhav's family puts up India's 1st indi...

BCCI SGM: Majority wants partial adoption with Supreme Court hearing on August 18 in mind
cricket

BCCI SGM: Majority wants partial adoption with Supreme Cour...

SL vs IND, 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir advises Virat Kohli to play three spinners, save Hardik Pandya for green tops
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir advises Virat Kohli to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video