CK Vineeth bids emotional farewell to Bengaluru FC after three successful years

Bengaluru: Star striker CK Vineeth today announced that he is leaving Bengaluru FC after three successful seasons during which the club won numerous trophies including I-League and Federation Cup.

Vineeth thanked the club officials and fans in an emotional message.

"To the club, every high and every low the dressing room in Goa, Bengaluru and Cuttack, the tears in Doha and on the touchline on that rainy night in May 2015: Every moment spent as a Blue was one that changed me as a player and as a person. For this, forever I?ll be grateful. Wherever I go, there is a part of me that bleeds Blue," Vineeth posted a message on his FB account.

Since Bengaluru FC joined the ISL this season, as per rules they had to release players, who will go into the players' draft list.

The side decided to retain captain Sunil Chhetri and upcoming Indian striker Udanta Singh for the tournament.

Vineeth said three-and-a-half years of wearing the blue at BFC has been a privilege and an honour.

"We made memories, we celebrated, we lost trophies to rivals and brought them back home. We did all of this together," he added.

Vineeth also expressed his indebtedness to West Block Blues and dedicated all winning trophies to them.

"To the West Block Blues, you guys are a special bunch. Running towards you every time we scored was a feeling that can?t be replicated. The club will forever be indebted to you and the one hand that goes on every trophy has always been yours. Believe me that every time I've kissed the badge, I have meant it," he said.

He also tweeted, saying, "I have had to say goodbye a few times in my life. But never once like this. Bengaluru, let me tell you how much I will miss you. I will miss the shirt, the fans, the songs, the stands, the chants and the banners. I will miss everything."

Vineeth, who scored 21 goals from 85 games, during his four-year stint with BFC, was instrumental in helping the side win both their league titles.

He also played a stellar role in coasting the side to AFC summit, but did not have the fortune to bag the title for BFC as they lost in the final.

Vineeth who played for Kerala Blasters could not cheer them up as he proved to be a disappointment for the club in the ISL. However, he was the vital cog in the wheel taking the blasters to the final where they lost to Atletico de Kolkata for the second time in three seasons.

Vineeth was the star performer for BFC in the finals of the Federation Cup last year as he scored in it.