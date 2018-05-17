हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Claudio Ranieri to leave Nantes, says Ligue 1 club

Italian coach Claudio Ranieri will leave Nantes at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

PARIS: Italian coach Claudio Ranieri will leave Nantes at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"The club and the coach have decided to part company by mutual agreement. We thank Claudio Ranieri and his staff for all the work done this season," club president Waldemar Kita said in a statement.

Ranieri, who previously coached Juventus, Chelsea, AS Roma, Greece and led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title triumph in 2016, joined Nantes during the close season.

Nantes are 10th in Ligue 1 with one game remaining.

 

