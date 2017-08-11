close
Club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe Coutinho will be considered, clarifies Liverpool owners

In a bid to bring the Brazilian to Barcelona, the Catalan club went for two successive trials, with the second bid going for 100 million euros (£90.3 million), as reported by British media. However, BCC reported that Liverpool once again turned down their offer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 15:54
Club&#039;s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe Coutinho will be considered, clarifies Liverpool owners
Reuters

New Delhi: A much-awaited speculation surrounding Philippe Coutinho was crushed down by Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group, on Friday, saying that no such offers will be accepted.

Since Neymar's record-breaking 222 million euros departure to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, the Spanish Giants have seemed desperate enough to rope in a replacement. Philippe Coutinho was a rather appropriate to step into Camp Nou and play up, alongside Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez. In a bid to bring the Brazilian to Barcelona, the Catalan club went for two successive trials, with the second bid going for 100 million euros (£90.3 million), as reported by British media. However, BCC reported that Liverpool once again turned down their offer. Their first offer had stood as £72m. And now the Reds have come forth all stern to announce that any such attempts by a club will not be considered for the midfielder.

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho," read the statement from Liverpool owners FSG.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Earlier on Thursday, manager Jurgen Klopp had clarified that the club doesn't intend on letting go of Coutinho. It has not been once, but throughout their pre-season tour, the German had said so.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn't matter," he told Sky Deutschland

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan."

