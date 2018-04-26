हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
East Bengal

Coach Khalid Jamil axed, East Bengal to continue with Subhas Bhowmick

East Bengal on Thursday sacked coach Khalid Jamil after he failed to live up to the legendary club's expectations.

Subhas Bhowmick will continue as the club's technical director. (Twitter)

Kolkata: East Bengal on Thursday sacked coach Khalid Jamil after he failed to live up to the legendary club's expectations.

Subhas Bhowmick will continue as the club's technical director.

The decision was on expected lines as East Bengal had roped in Bhowmick to assist Jamil after their poor fourth-place finish in the I-League.

The combination failed to do the job and the veteran Bhowmick had publicly expressed his disappointment after their shocking 1-4 loss to Bengaluru FC in the Super Cup summit clash in Bhubaneswar.

"It's a miserable performance by Khalid Jamil. We have already sent a letter to him that we cannot continue with him at the present moment," East Bengal secretary Kalyan Majumder said.

Having guided Aizawl FC to their maiden I-League triumph, Jamil was roped in amid fanfare with a two-year contract.

But the contract had a clause that allowed both parties to part ways after six months with a notice period of two months.

