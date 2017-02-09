Coach's job is harder than that of players: Thierry Henry

Paris: Former football player Thierry Henry believes the work of a coach is harder than that of a player, judging from his current post as assistant manager of the Belgium national team.

In an interview with French newspaper L`Equipe, the former Arsenal and Barcelona player said he is beginning to understand the priorities of a managerial post as a simple mistake can have grave consequences, reports Efe.

He added that playing football was never easy for him, but being involved in coaching is much more difficult because every factor has to be considered.

In August 2016, Henry was named second assistant to Spanish coach Roberto Martinez, who took responsibility for the Belgium national team following Euro 2016.