close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Confederations Cup 2017: Chile coach defends Marcelo Diaz after blunder in final against Germany

Diaz`s momentary lapse of concentration in Saint Petersburg let Timo Werner rob him of possession, draw goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and pass to Lars Stindl, who tapped the winning goal into an empty net on 20 minutes.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 09:04

Leningrad Oblast: Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi defended midfielder Marcelo Diaz despite the first-half blunder which cost `La Roja` the Confederations Cup as they lost 1-0 to Germany in Sunday`s final. ( Confederations Cup 2017 Final – Germany vs Chile: Match Report )

Diaz`s momentary lapse of concentration in Saint Petersburg let Timo Werner rob him of possession, draw goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and pass to Lars Stindl, who tapped the winning goal into an empty net on 20 minutes.

"Marcelo, like his team-mates, is sad, we are all sad," said Pizzi.

"However, we really value his style and the world of football knows the way we play is because of Marcelo.

"With our kind of style of play, things can happen.

"No one expected that, but this sort of situation can happen in a match and we support him fully.

"Of course, he`s disappointed but we need to move on and become stronger from this."

Pizzi admitted Germany`s goal knocked the confidence out of the Chileans as Arturo Vidal and substitute Angelo Sagal both fired second-half shots over the bar.

"Their goal changed everything -- it changed the way my players felt and made our opponents better," said Pizzi.

"Even then, we kept fighting and controlling the game and created more chances, but one of the hardest things is to score and we`ll keep working to improve the team."

Despite Chile picking up four yellows cards -- including Gonzalo Jara who could have been sent off for elbowing Werner in the face -- Pizzi defended his team`s aggression.

"It`s a final and that is the reason the game is played at such a high intensity," he said.

TAGS

Confederations Cup 2017Germany vs ChileChileMarcelo DiazJuan Antonio PizziGermanyFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal aim to bury doubts as action begins at All England Club today
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal aim to bury doubt...

Confederations Cup 2017: Soaked Joachim Loew hails Germany&#039;s next generation of stars after win over Chile
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Soaked Joachim Loew hails Germany...

Confederations Cup 2017: Lars Stindl tap-in punishes Chile blunder as Germany lift maiden title
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Lars Stindl tap-in punishes Chile...

West Indies vs India, 4th ODI: Jason Holder&#039;s 5-wicket haul helps hosts stun Men in Blue in low-scoring game
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 4th ODI: Jason Holder's 5-wicket...

Would love to play on England county circuit again: Cheteshwar Pujara
cricket

Would love to play on England county circuit again: Chetesh...

I have to be at my best during World Championship: PV Sindhu
BadmintonOther Sports

I have to be at my best during World Championship: PV Sindh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video