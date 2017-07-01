FIFA Confederations Cup final: Germany vs Chile – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has reached the final, with Germany and Chile taking on each other to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

While Jochim Loew's side sealed a convincing 4-1 victory over Mexico in the semi-final, Chile had to thank their goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for helping them book a ticket to the final after their semi-final went to penalties.

Die Mannschaft have fielded virtually everyone in the roster they brought to the tournament, giving as much game possible to every youngster while also keeping the likes of Julian Draxler, Joshua Kimmich included in every game.

Chile, on the other hand, have featured more-or-less the same squad throughout the tournament with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal being the center of almost every attack they build.

While the unpredictability of the young German guns remains their most feared weapon, Chile have their experience to bank on in the deciding encounter.

Regardless of what happens in the final, there will be a new name on the trophy, as both Germany and Chile have never won this tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile on TV in India?

The match will be aired on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Ten 1 HD and Ten 2.

How to watch Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

When and what time does the Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile start?

The match is scheduled to take place on July 02 and it kicks-off at 11:30 PM IST.