Copa del Rey final: Luiz Suarez injured; Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano ready for final against Alaves

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 21:14
Barcelona: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was injured during training on Thursday, while Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano trained with the squad, the Spanish team announced.

The season has come to an end for Barcelona second top scorer as the hamstring injury he sustained during training is set to keep him out of action for 15 days, the Catlan announced on Twitter.

The Uruguayan striker had been already ruled out the Copa del Rey final against Alaves on Saturday due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Spanish Gerard Pique and Argentinian Javier Mascherano trained with the Barcelona squad on Thursday.

Pique stayed on the sidelines against Eibar during the final La Liga match due to stomach trouble, and Mascherano missed the 4-2 win as he struggled with muscle problems.

However, both trained with the squad as usual and appear to be ready for Saturday`s final.

Barcelona wants to say farewell to coach Luis Enrique by winning a second title this season, after Barcelona finished second in La Liga to Real Madrid, who won the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Italian champions Juventus knocked Barcelona out of Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona had already claimed the 2016 Super cup by thrashing Sevilla 5-0.

Copa del Rey Final Luiz Suarez Gerard Pique Javier Mascherano Alaves

