Copa del Rey: Getafe edge past Valladolid 1-0 in last-16 first leg

Getafe needed just a goal in stoppage time to prevail 1-0 against Real Valladolid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Thursday.

Both Getafe -- seventh in La Liga table with hopes of reaching Europe -- and newly-promoted Valladolid, currently four points above the drop zone, opted to start mainly as subs for the contest, reports Efe news.

The only real scoring opportunity of a dull first-half came two minutes before the break, when a header by Getafe`s Ignasi Miquel went over the crossbar.

Things got livelier after the re-start. Valladolid`s Daniele Verde forced a save by home goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola minutes before visiting netminder Yoel Rodriguez turned aside a strike by Getafe forward Samu Saiz.

Rodriguez was tested again a few minutes later by a Sebastian Cristoforo header from close range.

Two minutes into the stoppage time, Rodriguez came off his line to stymie Getafe`s Jorge Molina, who served up a cross for Angel to head into the empty net.

Getafe will now play the second leg of the last-16 against Valladolid on January 16.