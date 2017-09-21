Cracks in Wayne Rooney’s marriage? Wife Coleen is ‘sick’ of his immaturity

New Delhi: Wayne Rooney’s marriage seems to be on the rocks. Or so claims The Sun. According to the British newspaper, the footballer’s wife Coleen has got sick and tired of his husband’s misdemeanours. Rooney was recently told to do community service after being caught drunk-driving. Coleen meanwhile is pregnant and is expecting the couple’s fourth child.

The paper has quoted a family source to be saying, “Coleen has said the best thing that could have ­happened to Wayne is getting this 100-hour community service. She thinks this may be the shock he needs to grow up. She has always said he is like her fourth child.”

The source further said, “He’s one big kid. He does nothing around the house, is always fooling around, and just plays computer games. It’s time for Wayne to man up. The latest events are the last straw. Coleen thinks this might be the making of him.” (Pictures: Instagram/ Coleen Rooney and Twitter/ Sammisago)