close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cristiano Ronaldo 'delighted' to be staying at Real Madrid, says club president Florentino Perez

Ronaldo strongly denied having evaded 14.7 million euros ($17.5 million) in tax on his image rights when he appeared in court in a preliminary hearing on July 31.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 00:13
Cristiano Ronaldo &#039;delighted&#039; to be staying at Real Madrid, says club president Florentino Perez
Reuters

Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, hounded by allegations of tax evasion in Spain, is "delighted" to be staying at Real Madrid, according to club president Florentino Perez, who called claims that the Portuguese striker might leave the country exaggerated.

"As he said a little while back, he's delighted to be here. No one is better placed than him to say that," Perez told Cadena Ser radio.

Ronaldo strongly denied having evaded 14.7 million euros ($17.5 million) in tax on his image rights when he appeared in court in a preliminary hearing on July 31.

Prosecutors accuse the Real Madrid star of evading tax via a shell company based in the British Virgin Islands and another in Ireland, known for low corporate tax rates.

In addition, they say Ronaldo only declared 11.5 million euros of Spanish-related income from 2011 to 2014, while what he really earned during that time was close to 43 million euros.

They also accuse him of "voluntarily" refusing to include 28.4 million euros in income linked to the sale of his image rights for the 2015 to 2020 period to a Spanish company.

The four-time World Player of the Year, 32, has been heavily critical of the probe into him, leading to rumours that he might seek to quit Spain.

"I don't know what happened this summer," Perez said. "A Bola (newspaper) published a story, on what a teammate might have said (about Ronaldo leaving)... In the end, there was nothing.

"As there was not much to talk about this summer, they exaggerated," Perez said, conceding however that "Cristiano was angry about this tax problem, having been summoned, that's not nice for anyone."

Perez added that there was nothing in the case against Ronaldo "that would constitute a crime".

"He's hidden nothing and if there's no hiding, there's no crime," he said.

"It's possible there's a different interpretation (between Ronaldo's advisers and tax authorities) and he's cool and collected on this issue."

TAGS

Crsitiano RonaldoReal MadridFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final
Tennis

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years
cricket

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 World Cup successful, says Head of Tournaments Jaime Yarza
Football

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 Wor...

cricket

North eastern states set to play Ranji Trophy next year

FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli
Football

FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspu...

Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stopover at Eden Gardens
Football

Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stop...

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, grants Rs 5 crore
Other Sports

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, gr...

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers after 41-41 tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers...

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driver&#039;s seat in Duleep Trophy
cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driv...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video