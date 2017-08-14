Cristiano Ronaldo faces minimum 4-match ban for pushing referee during Spanish Super Cup

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo's red card left a bitter taste in Real Madrid and their supporter's mouth despite a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. Now, Real's wounds are set to get even deeper after it was announced that the Portuguese forward is likely to face a minimum of 4-match ban for pushing the referee after being sent off during the match.

After being brought on as a second-half substitute, Ronaldo spent 24 minutes on the pitch after not starting the game at the Nou Camp but still had the biggest impact.

The 32-year-old, who was given a hostile reception by Barca fans as he warmed up before replacing Karim Benzema, hit back moments after Lionel Messi`s equaliser with a brilliant strike into the top corner to put Real 2-1 up in the 80th minute.

The Portuguese threw off his shirt after scoring and provocatively held it up to the crowd and was booked.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores, gets sent off after Lionel Messi opens scoring in Barcelona's 1-3 defeat

Two minutes later he was sent off for trying to win a penalty in a challenge from Samuel Umtiti, angrily pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea before leaving the pitch.

The official match report sent to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the conclusion of the match included Ronaldo's push in the "other incidents" section.

"Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro -- having been shown the red card, the player pushed me slightly in a sign of his disagreement," the Basque official wrote.

As far as the RFEF's disciplinary code ruling is concerned, it is clear that the punishment for such behaviour, even if only "slightly violent," is an extra suspension of four to 12 games.

"Pulling, pushing or shaking, or a general attitude towards the match officials which, even if only slightly violent, without confirming an aggressive attitude on their part, will be punished with a suspension of four to 12 games," says the code's article 96.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said after the Portuguese showed the best and worst side of his game in Real`s 3-1 win, but the club will appeal his red card in hopes of making him eligible to appear in the second leg of the same fixture on August 16.